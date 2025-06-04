On Saturday, June 14 from 2-4 p.m. there will be a Civil War re-enactment and the annual Newburgh Elks Club Flag Day commemoration.

The 124th NY Infantry Regiment, comprised of Orange County soldiers, were discharged in 1865 at Washington’s Headquarters. Known as the “Orange Blossoms,” this volunteer regiment fought in many historic Civil War battles including Gettysburg and Chancellorsville. Re-enactors will march to Washington’s Headquarters for living history demonstrations, with the discharge of the men beginning at 4 p.m. The Headquarters will also have a special exhibit for the day on the 124th, including the original guidon flags.

The event is free, outdoors, open to the public and is in collaboration with the 124th New York State Volunteers re-enactment groups and the Historical Society of Newburgh Bay & the Highlands.

Guided tours of the historic house used by Gen. Washington are available with regular admission tickets. For more information, call (845) 562-1195.