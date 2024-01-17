Five local students named to UCONN Dean’s List

The University of Connecticut recently announced that five area students were named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

To make it on the university’s Dean’s List, students must have 12 or more calculable credits taken in the semester, rank in upper 25th percentile with a minimum semester grade point average of 3.0, and have no grade below a C, including the actual letter grade awarded in any pass/fail course taken in the semester.

The local students named to the university’s Dean’s List are Annmaria Murphy of Highland Mills and Ryan Kumar, Lahar Miriyapalli, Shane Petroccione and Bridget Quirog, all of Monroe.