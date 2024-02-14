First wedding in over a century takes place at Rest Haven

For the first time in over a century, Monroe’s Rest Haven was the site of wedded bliss as Amanda Rivera married Jack Sepulveda on Friday, February 9.

The couple is settled in Rock Hill.

The home, built in 1903 by the McKendrick family, last hosted a wedding in 1917 between the Sweezy and McKendrick families.

By 1922, the property was sold to MC Miguel, who, as it happens, is the first president and founder of the American Foundation for the Blind.

In 1947, Miguel sold the property to the American Foundation for the Blind and it remained under the name Rest Haven, Inc., a non-for-profit organization.

In 1968, the property was sold to the Lantz family, who lived there until 1976 when it was rented by ARC of Orange County. In 1986, ARC of Orange County brought the property.

Rest Haven is currently owned by 236 High Street LLC.