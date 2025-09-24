First responder training for inclusive emergency response

Orange County first responders came together on Sept. 17 for an engaging training session with hands-on strategies and tools to provide better service for residents of all abilities. The session blended practical guidance with relatable, real-world scenarios and were led by trainers Bill Cannata and Jimmy Donohoe

Captain Cannata, with over 30 years in the fire service and as a parent with autism, directs the Autism and Law Enforcement Education Coalition (ALEC). Lieutenant Donohoe, retired after 35 years with the Pensacola Police Department, created the “Take Me Home Program” to help first responders assist individuals unable to speak or identify themselves in emergencies.

More than 50 first responders participated and received sensory kits put together by the Orange County Think Differently committee to bring back to their departments. These kits are designed to assist individuals with sensory sensitivities during emergencies. The kits were welcomed enthusiastically, reflecting the dedication of local emergency teams to innovation, learning, and community care.

“First responders meet people where they are, often in their most vulnerable moments,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. “Their presence, voice, and actions can escalate, or de-escalate a situation within seconds. That’s a powerful responsibility. The training these first responders undertook will help to save lives, prevent misunderstandings, and build trust within their communities. I appreciate their willingness to uphold the law and safety, while also upholding respect, compassion, and dignity.”

Programs such as Project Lifesaver, the 911 Emergency Registry, Yellow Dot, and the Blue Envelope were highlighted, demonstrating how these initiatives are connecting residents to important resources. The energy and participation at the event underscored the commitment of Orange County departments to thoughtful, inclusive emergency response.

The event was made possible through the collaboration of The Lieutenant Gregg Atlas Foundation, Orange County Government, Orange County Think Differently, and the Department of Emergency Services, all dedicated to supporting access and inclusion in emergency response.

“I’m grateful to these participants for stepping up and being willing to learn new ways to be responsive and helpful,” Neuhaus added. “I encourage law enforcement and emergency service agencies throughout the County to consider these trainings for your departments.”

For more information on how your department or organization in Orange County can participate in Think Differently initiatives, email: ThinkDifferently@orangecountygov.com.