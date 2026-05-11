Farmers market not returning for 2026 season

Village of Monroe Farmers Market will not operate for the 2026 season, the Village of Monroe shared on its Facebook page Monday morning.

According to the post, the farmers market manager decided not to continue managing the market for this year and the village does not have a replacement manager and cannot move forward with the market season.

The village further shared it could not guarantee the market will resume in the future, and said updates will be provided if circumstances change.

”We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause to our returning and prospective vendors. We greatly appreciate your past participation, support, and commitment to the Farmers Market and the local community,” the post read.

The Village of Monroe Farmers Market has operated yearly from June through October in the village’s commuter parking lot.