Family fun coming soon to Woodbury

October and November look exciting for residents of Woodbury, NY, with multiple events planned for families to enjoy.

On Oct. 3, the Woodbury Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Woodbury Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Patrick Church. The event will take place in the parking lot and will have attractions like a tumble bus and mobile gaming van for families to enjoy. There will also be food available on-site from local vendors, encouraging the community to get together and enjoy what Woodbury has to offer.

Sweet Clover Farm will host a Harvest Festival on Oct. 10. The event will go from 2 to 10 p.m., with activities like pumpkin painting and live performances by two Hudson Valley native bands, Hurley Mountain Highway and the Mighty Spectrum Band. Local vendors will sell food and handcrafted goods, and the Tasting Room will offer seasonal cocktails, ciders, and beers. Tickets are $10 when purchased in advance and $15 at the door, with free admission for children under 12.

On Nov. 14, the Orange County Polar Plunge will be taking place at Woodbury at the Rez in support of Special Olympics New York. The plunge will take place at noon, with registration lasting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The minimum donation is $125 per person, which includes a sweatshirt and entry to the plunge. Additional incentives are available for donations of $250 or more.

Participants of all ages are welcome, however, those under 18 require written consent from a parent or guardian. All forms of payment are welcome, as long as they are made during the registration period prior to the plunge.