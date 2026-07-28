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Events. Orange County celebrates FreedomFest
Orange County
/
| 28 Jul 2026 | 01:16
Robby Valentine and members of the Black Dirt Bandits play lively music for the thousands of people in attendance at the FreedomFest.
(
Photo by Henry Smith, Correspondent Photographer, American Image Press.
)
A war veteran watches the fireworks display from the special VIP viewing area outside the golf course restaurant in Thomas Bull Memorial Park.
(
Photo by Henry Smith, Correspondent Photographer, American Image Press.
)
A colorful fireworks display.
(
Photo by Henry Smith, Correspondent Photographer, American Image Press.
)
On Saturday, July 25, Orange County held its FreedomFest 2026 at Thomas Bull Memorial Park.
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