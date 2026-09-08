Events. Bethany Center Hudson Valley Hildegard of Bingen’s Feast Day

The Bethany Center Hudson Valley, a local ecological education center in Highland Mills, is hosting an event on Saturday, Sept. 19, in honor of Hildegard of Bingen’s Feast Day.

Hildegard of Bingen was a 12th-century abbess who is recognized as one of the first environmentalists, poets, and composers.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. and feature a forest walk, followed by mezzo-soprano Sarah Nordin performing eight of Hildegard’s viriditas-themed chant compositions, in between background reflections and poetic readings. The performance will be followed by a wine and cheese reception.