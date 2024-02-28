Elm Street auto shop seeks upgrades

During the February 27 Monroe Village Planning Board meeting, the board heard the proposed site plan for commercial office space and garage storage for property located at 123-125 Elm Street.

The location includes an auto repair shop, a one-story frame garage that is utilized by the auto shop, as well as an unoccupied commercial building. The site plan proposes a 2,000-sq.-ft. first-floor addition to support the existing auto body shop. In addition, the site plan includes another 4,000 square feet of office space and storage on the second floor.

The Monroe Village Planning Board raised concerns about the site plan, namely over its proximity to the Orange County Heritage Trail. The board suggested the applicant seek review from Orange County and that landscaping on the site include screening as part of its efforts to protect the trail.

The planning board also asked the applicant to clarify which properties were involved and to clarify their proposed uses. They also asked for an updated engineering survey, as well as an environmental assessment. Furthermore, the planning board requested the site plan to reflect the parking requirements, including ADA accessible lots, be addressed.

The Monroe Village Planning Board also approved the development of a two-lot subdivision located at 310 Schunnemunk Street, pending the applicant’s meeting of certain conditions put forth by the board, as well as those required by the village’s engineering and building departments, respectively.

A site plan for the two-lot project was approved in April 2020 and had included the development of a cul-de-sac to serve the area. However, because the town of Monroe approved a subdivision that would adjoin the proposed village subdivision, the Monroe Village Planning Board determined that there was already adequate turnaround space, and a cul-de-sac was no longer necessary. In addition, because certain earth-moving work is required for the project, the planning board required a new site plan approval.

The name, “Lone Pine Drive,” for the right-of-way on the proposed subdivision, which was approved in 2021, remains in effect as part of the updated application.