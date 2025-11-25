Election controversies prompt investigation

Village of South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj and councilmen Abraham Weiss and Yitzchok Feldman were re-elected Oct. 22, but circumstances surrounding that election have prompted an investigation.

Traditionally, the village holds elections every four years. With the previous election having been held in March 2022, most believed the next election would take place in March 2026.

Following the October election, N.Y.S. Sen. James Skoufis began hearing from village residents who said they were not notified of the election change.

“Following numerous concerning reports from constituents about the Village of South Blooming Grove’s unexpected election on Oct. 22, I sent an investigative information and document request to the village on Oct. 27,” said Skoufis, who chairs the Senate Committee on Investigations and Government Operations. “After reviewing responses received on Oct. 31, my office sent a second request on Nov. 10 seeking additional documentation. We received the village’s response this past Friday. We expect to have more information to share by early next week.”

Turnout in last month’s election was noticeably lower than in March 2022, with 132 ballots cast in the Oct. 22 election compared to nearly 900 three years earlier. The three incumbents ran unopposed and one of the things Skoufis is looking into is the petition process leading up to the vote.

“I didn’t know about [the South Blooming Grove election],” Skoufis told News12. “Everyone I’ve spoken to in South Blooming Grove didn’t know about it. Everyone who pays attention to politics in Orange County that I’ve heard from did not know anything about it.”

Skoufis’ office did confirm that a village referendum to move the village Election Day was passed in June, but that a public notice of the change was placed in a newspaper that does not cover South Blooming Grove. Skoufis said out of about 2,000 registered voters, 71 voted in the referendum, which passed 61-10.

Kalaj, Weiss, Feldman, Village Attorney Scott Ugell and Village Clerk Kerry Dougherty did not reply to an email requesting comment.

Allegations of voter fraud

Stephanie Mills, the Democrat who lost a close race for county legislator to Republican Michael Essig Nov. 4, has filed a petition in county supreme court alleging voter fraud in South Blooming Grove may have cost her the election.

Powell is contending that though Essig won the District 5 race by approximately 94 votes, 167 people voted in South Blooming Grove using erroneous addresses.

Powell’s lawsuit names Essig, Orange County Board of Elections and 167 voters as defendants. The parties, who could not be reached for comment, were due in court Monday, Nov. 24.

South Blooming Grove officials did not return request for comment.