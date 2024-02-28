Eight Monroe-Woodbury teams earn ‘scholar-athlete’ recognition

Monroe-Woodbury High School recently celebrated the scholastic achievements of eight of its varsity winter teams for earning the “Scholar-Athlete” title from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA). A team can earn Scholar-Athlete status when 75% of the students on the team earn grade point averages of 90 or above.
The following Monroe-Woodbury Varsity teams were named Scholar-Athlete teams:
Boys and girls bowling teams
Boys and girls alpine ski teams
Boys swimming and diving
Girls basketball
Boys indoor track and field
Girls indoor track and field
Cheerleading
Hockey
Congratulations to all who qualified!