Eight Monroe-Woodbury teams earn ‘scholar-athlete’ recognition

Monroe-Woodbury High School recently celebrated the scholastic achievements of eight of its varsity winter teams for earning the “Scholar-Athlete” title from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA). A team can earn Scholar-Athlete status when 75% of the students on the team earn grade point averages of 90 or above.

The following Monroe-Woodbury Varsity teams were named Scholar-Athlete teams:

Boys and girls bowling teams

Boys and girls alpine ski teams

Boys swimming and diving

Girls basketball

Boys indoor track and field

Girls indoor track and field

Cheerleading

Hockey

Congratulations to all who qualified!