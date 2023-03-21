Earth, wind and CBD

Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, fields of hemp now sway across the USA.

“Since the Farm Bill’s passage, hundreds of cannabidiol products have come into the market in a multitude of stores and state-run dispensaries are becoming more accessible,” said James Lazos, who founded Element Earth in Harriman, N.Y. the same year congress repealed the hemp ban.

Element Earth mainly sells CBD products, but Lazos said the THC side of the business draws many curious consumers. All edible products made with THC from the hemp plant are legal as long as the weight of the individual product has less than .3 percent by volume, Lazos said.

The shop sells a range of CBD gummies, edibles, tinctures, oils, and body creams to help with aches and pains.

“The products speak for themselves and have been tested,” Lazos added. “People are looking for something to help with pain, anxiety and sleep issues that will not make them inebriated. We’re happy to share our knowledge and expertise with those seeking an alternative to big pharma.”

Customers do need to be over the age of 21 in order to purchase the products. The edibles, he said, are extremely popular.

But he warned that children can confuse them for candy. “Folks need to be vigilant about keeping these products stored properly and out of the reach of children,” he said.