Early voting for New Yorkers begins this Saturday

Early voting for the general election begins this Saturday, October 26 at eight locations in Orange County. These locations will be open to all registered Orange County voters during the early voting period. (Those voting on Election Day, November 5, must vote only at their designated polling location and between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.)

Each early voting location will be open at the designated times listed below during the early voting period, which runs from October 26 through November 3. According to the county Board of Elections, early voting votes will be canvassed and reported after 9 p.m. on Election Day. For questions, contact the county Board of Elections at 845-360-6500.

Early voting times by date:

October 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 27: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 28: 12 to 8 p.m.

October 29: 12 to 8 p.m.

October 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 1: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

November 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November 3: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting locations:

Goshen: Caroline Building, 23 Hatfield Lane, Goshen

Warwick: Warwick Senior Center, 132 Kings Highway, Warwick

Monroe: Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe

Port Jervis: Howard Wheat Engine Company, 31 Owen St., Port Jervis

Middletown: Middletown Senior Center, 62-80 W. Main St., Middletown

Montgomery: Village of Montgomery Senior Center, 36 Bridge St., Montgomery

New Windsor: New Windsor Community Center, 555 Union Ave., New Windsor

Newburgh: Newburgh Activity Center, 401 Washington St., Newburgh