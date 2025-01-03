Drought Watch finally lifted

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced that drought conditions across the state have returned to “Normal” status. In cooperation with the State’s Drought Management Task Force, DEC updated the drought status “after assessing recent precipitation and elevated levels of ground and surface water,” the DEC explained.

The DEC went on to say that while the conditions statewide have improved, there may still be localized dry conditions and as such residents are still encouraged to refrain from unnecessary water use and waste, fix leaks, and choose efficient water fixtures.

“Recent precipitation and the vigilance of New Yorkers who heeded calls to conserve water resources have alleviated dry conditions across the state,” said DEC Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar. “DEC experts will continue to monitor conditions and work with New York City officials and localities across the state to identify any necessary steps and actions needed to help prevent additional shortages while New York State moves from a Drought Watch to Normal conditions.”

The area was first raised to a Drought Watch on Nov. 4. Then the DEC raised the drought condition level to a Warning on Nov. 18. It went back to a Drought Watch on Dec. 16.