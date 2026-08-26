Driven to Give Foundation aims to raise $100,000 for Hudson Valley kids at golf fundraiser

The Driven to Give Foundation will host its Fifth Annual Golf Outing fundraiser on Oct. 2 at Osiris Country Club in Walden, N.Y. It’s seeking to raise a record $100,000 for Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley at its largest fundraising event of the year.

The money could grant approximately 10 wishes for children with critical illnesses across the region.

Over the past five years, the Driven to Give Foundation, which was established by the Healey Brothers Automotive Group, has grown its annual golf outing into its signature fundraising event, supporting organizations throughout the Hudson Valley including the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, Habitat for Humanity, Hospice of Orange & Sullivan and many others.

This year’s record goal represents the largest charitable gift in the Foundation’s history and reflects its ongoing commitment to keeping its philanthropic efforts local.

”We are incredibly proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley for this year’s golf outing,” said Jay Healey, Chief Marketing Officer at Healey Brothers Automotive Group.

”Reaching our goal of raising $100,000 would allow us to help grant wishes for children right here in our community. Knowing our collective efforts can bring hope and joy to local families is incredibly meaningful,” Healey said.

The Impact of the fundraising

Currently, more than 150 children across the region, including 41 children in Orange and Dutchess counties, are waiting for their wishes to be granted. On average, each wish costs approximately $10,000, making community partnerships essential to fulfilling the organization’s mission.

”We are incredibly grateful for Healey Brothers and their ongoing commitment to making wishes come true for local children and families,” said Kristine Burton, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley.

“Together, we are not only granting life-changing wishes, but also building a stronger, more compassionate community where every child can experience the transformative power of a wish,” Burton said.

This year marks Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley’s 40th anniversary of granting wishes throughout the region. Since 1986, the chapter has granted more than 3,500 wishes.

About Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley

Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. It seeks to bring every eligible child’s wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have received a wish are able to build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight critical illnesses. The Hudson Valley Chapter’s territory spans eight counties of the Hudson Valley, including Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. The Chapter is a Better Business Bureau Wise Alliance Accredited Charity, meeting the 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. Additionally, a recent independent audit of the chapter reported that 71% of all funds raised go to program services. For more information about the Hudson Valley Chapter visit hudson.wish.org.

About Healey Brothers Automotive Group

Healey Brothers, a family-owned business with more than 45 years of experience, has 10 locations across the Hudson Valley. Its vehicle roster includes Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Lincoln and Mitsubishi, and it offers parts and services at all locations. For more information, visit HealeyBrothers.com.

To learn more about the Healey Brothers Driven to Give Foundation, visit https://cfosny.org/healey-brothers-driven-to-give-fund/.