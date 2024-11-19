Drama Club performs ‘The Three Musketeers’

Last Friday and Saturday night, the Monroe-Woodbury High School Drama Club presented “The Three Musketeers,” written by Ken Ludwig. The play, adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas, is a tale of heroism, treachery, close escapes and above all, honor.

D’Artagnan, played by Tyler Landusky, and his sister Sabine, played by Jillian Calub, set off for Paris in search of adventure. D’Artagnan hopes to join the Kings Musketeers, Porthos (Daniel Solano), Aramis (Kenny Giacomazza), and Athos (Jacob Ciriello) as they try to save the day for the King (Marcello Messina) and the Queen (Kaia Glander). But their plans are almost ruined by the evil Cardinal Richelieu (Josh Gorlin) and his helper Milady (Wrenn Johnson).

Director Michael Kaplan along with AV/ Tech Director Dana Kerstanski and Production/Tech Manager Beth Balousek put together an exciting, fast moving play that kept the audience entertained.