DPW completes Highland Mills Bridge work

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, along with the Department of Public Works (DPW), this week announced the completion of the much-anticipated Highland Mills Bridge on Park Avenue in Woodbury.

“This project, headed by our dedicated DPW team, has been in the works for quite some time, and we’re excited to see it come to fruition,” said Neuhaus. “The bridge serves as a vital link for the Village of Woodbury community, providing easy and smooth access to neighboring towns for residents and visitors to the area.”

The Highland Mills Bridge is located on Park Avenue in Woodbury and crosses the Woodbury Creek. The design and construction of this bridge was completed solely by the DPW, the county explained.

“We are very proud of our Orange County DPW engineers and bridge construction crew,” said Commissioner Erik Denega. “Like many bridge projects in the past, they designed and built this bridge with in-house forces. Efforts included planning, survey, design, project management, construction, guiderail installation, paving, and roadway striping. We are very lucky to have this talent and dedication on staff.”

Neuhaus claimed that using the Orange County DPW engineering and the bridge construction crew for this project saved “hundreds of thousands of dollars” since it didn’t have to be put out to bid.

Commissioner Denega added, “Thank you to the Village of Woodbury for their successful coordination involving their watermain relocation attached to the bridge.”

The Bridge was originally constructed in 1953. The bridge was fully demolished, with the project beginning on September 16 and completing on November 25 of this year.