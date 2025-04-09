Michael B. Glick of Goshen entered into rest on Monday, April 7, 2025. He was 85.

Michael was born Sept. 3, 1939, in Queens. He is the son of William J. and Miriam (Wald) Glick. Throughout his life, Michael resided in Orange County, N.Y., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Michael graduated from Monroe-Woodbury High School as a member of the class of 1957. He served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960 and was a member of the New York State Police beginning in 1962 until his retirement as an investigator in 1984.

Michael was also the founder of the Glick Clock Company and the owner of Mike Glick Plumbing & Heating. Michael was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son Daniel Glick and wife Cynthia of Chester; son Michael E. Glick and wife Lori of Goshen; daughter Melissa Glick of Santa Fe, New Mexico; grandchildren: Austin, Michael and Matthew Glick and Mallory (Timothy) Schmit and Matthew Spina.

Michael was predeceased by his longtime companion Barbara Coby and brother Peter Glick.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen.

The Funeral Service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 18, at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen.

In lieu of flowers Michael’s family requests that memorial donations be made in his name to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.