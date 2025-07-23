Discounted compost bins, rain barrels available

Orange County residents and businesses can purchase compost bins and rainwater barrels at discounted prices through the county’s website, thanks to a partnership between the Orange County Department of Public Works Division of Environmental Facilities & Services and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

The green initiative aims to help residents reduce food waste, improve soil quality, and conserve water, all important steps in protecting the environment and reducing household utility costs.

“Programs like this empower our residents to take practical, everyday steps to reduce waste and protect our environment,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. “By composting and collecting rainwater, we not only cut costs but also make meaningful progress toward becoming a greener, more sustainable Orange County.”

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, food waste makes up nearly 18 percent of New York State’s total solid waste. Composting not only reduces waste sent to landfills but it also creates nutrient-rich soil that benefits gardens and landscapes. Similarly, rain barrels help conserve water and reduce the strain on local infrastructure.

“This initiative is designed to raise public awareness while at the same time enhancing our overall environmental quality,” Neuhaus added.

Pre-orders must be placed online at https://shorturl.at/xuX18 by September 17. All pre-ordered items will be available for pickup on September 24 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension, located at 18 Seward Ave. in Middletown.

Only a limited number of compost bins and rain barrels will be available for purchase on the day of pickup. All residents interested in participating are encouraged to place their orders early.