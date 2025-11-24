Cybersecurity scholarship awarded

Orange County Government has awarded its first-ever Cybersecurity Scholarship.

It was awarded to Mount Saint Mary College student Josiah Maddicks during a recent Scholarship Appreciation Brunch and was funded through proceeds from Orange County’s Hudson Valley Regional Cybersecurity Summit, hosted at MSMC in March.

The Summit brought together more than 360 attendees from 26 counties, along with experts from the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, New York State Homeland Security, the U.S. Military Academy, and major technology companies such as AWS, Google, and IBM. This investment supports the expansion of cybersecurity education and helps cultivate the next generation of cybersecurity professionals in the Hudson Valley.

“As a proud MSMC alumnus, I’m honored that Orange County is supporting students pursuing careers in cybersecurity,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “Investing in cybersecurity education strengthens the entire region, and we are proud to help students like Josiah prepare to protect our communities in an increasingly digital world.”

“This scholarship highlights Orange County’s commitment to developing local cybersecurity talent,” said Glenn R. Marchi, Ph.D., Orange County Commissioner/Chief Information Officer. “Our partnership with MSMC helps equip students with the skills and encouragement needed to pursue careers that safeguard our region.”

“This award not only assists a deserving student, but it also reinforces the powerful role higher education and local government can play together in strengthening our digital future,” added MSMC President Robert Gervasi.

Orange County and MSMC plan to continue the scholarship partnership and expand cybersecurity education and workforce development initiatives across the Hudson Valley.