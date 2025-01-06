Cromwell Hill Rd. closed due to water main break

On Monday, January 6, the Monroe Town Highway Department announced the temporary closure of Cromwell Hill Road, citing a water main break in the area. The road will be closed between Maple Avenue and Round Lake Park Road until further notice as repairs are made.

The Village of Monroe Water Department told residents that the water main break may result in a temporary water service disruption in that area of Cromwell Hill Road.

The highway department asks drivers to adjust their travel plans accordingly and exercise caution in the area. For questions, contact the highway department at 845-782-8583.