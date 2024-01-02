County trains 28 students in CPR

Orange County’s Office of Emergency Service and Youth Bureau hosted 28 students from throughout the county late last month for free cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) training, the county announced in a press release.

Considered critical for someone experiencing cardiac arrest or shortness of breath, CPR is a life-saving procedure that can also prevent brain damage.

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus and Commissioner of Emergency Services Peter Cirigliano visited the class, held Dec. 28 at the Emergency Services Center in Goshen.

“I want to thank the students for taking this class, which I’m sure will benefit them greatly,” Neuhaus said. “We urge all people in Orange County to become CPR trained, as receiving CPR can vastly improve a person’s chances of survival should they have a cardiac event. In many cases, a rapid medical response can mean the difference between life and death.”

The instructors also taught students how to recognize the onset of stroke, control bleeding, and administer naloxone (when an opioid overdose is suspected) and epinephrine (for an individual suffering an extreme allergic reaction). This training was hosted by Orange County Emergency Services and the Orange County Youth Bureau.

For more information about CPR training, contact Frank Cassanite at 845-615-0467 or fcassanite@orangecountygov.com.