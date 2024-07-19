County says CrowdStrike outage has impacted some operations, but not 911

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus informed residents this morning that Orange County government is currently working to minimize the impact of the global technology outage experienced by cybersecurity technology company, CrowdStrike. The company has stated that this is a software issue and is not related to a cyber-attack or security issue.

Orange County’s 911, 311, and Emergency Services Operations are up and running.

According to Neuhaus, the Orange County Information Technology Department is working to get all systems back online, but certain County functions may be disrupted throughout the day. County offices will open as scheduled, but services in various departments may be disrupted.

“I am impressed by and grateful for the hard work and dedication of our Information Technology Department,” Neuhaus stated. “The Team’s quick and professional response in the middle of the night helped to mitigate and minimize impacts.”

The county said it will provide updates “as necessary.”