County rebrands with new tourism logo, slogan and mascot

Orange County Tourism & Film unveiled new branding this month with an apple-themed logo, “Pick Orange County” slogan, and a new mascot named Hudson. In keeping with the new slogan, the tourism website’s address is now pickocny.com.

“Our diverse attractions and destinations are among the many reasons to love Orange County, which is why we welcome visitors from New York City and around the region, nation and world,” said Director of Orange County Tourism & Film Amanda Dana. “The new logo, slogan, and mascot make a great introduction for people to see why they should pick Orange County!”

The new Orange County Tourism tagline is “The Fresh State of Mind” and Hudson, a friendly dog with large blue eyes and an orange “Pick OCNY” bandana, will help educate visitors about the rewards of a visit to Orange County, from discovering a hand-crafted gift in a quaint downtown to visiting destinations such as U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the Storm King Art Center, LEGOLAND New York Resort, and Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

Tourism is a cornerstone of the county’s economy, attracting $1.1 billion in visitor spending in 2022 while supporting more than 11,000 jobs, according to the county. That revenue saved Orange County property owners more than $1,000, on average, in annual state and local taxes.

In addition to its year-round and seasonal attractions, Orange County hosts annual events such as the Pine Bush UFO Festival, the Great American Weekend in Goshen, the New York Renaissance Faire and the Warwick Applefest. Orange County Airport is one of six locations across the country that hosts the New York Airshow.