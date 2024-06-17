County eyes Central Valley school for new polling site

Concerns over student and faculty safety were raised over the issue of using Central Valley Elementary School as an Orange County polling site, during the June 12 Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education meeting.

A representative on behalf of the Orange County Election Commissioners addressed the board with the county’s request to designate the Central Valley school as a polling site for the 2024 general election. He noted that with the closing of St. Patrick’s Church, the town and village of Woodbury have limited options as many potential sites are not ADA-compliant.

Addressing safety concerns, the representative shared that he understands them, as a former school board president. He claimed that the county is willing to work with the district and appreciates that there may be times when the school won’t be able to accommodate voters.

A Monroe Woodbury Teachers Association and Employees Association representative spoke out against the use of Central Valley Elementary School as a polling site. Calling on the MW BOE to reject the proposal, the representative claimed the action would inconvenience the teachers and faculty, noting that election day is often a conference day and having the school become a polling site could impact professional development which is held at the school during that time. She also claimed the action could add additional expenses to the school district.

The board discussed the issue of making the elementary school a polling site, asking about the ability of the state to enforce a public building to be used as a polling place, who handles security, and the potential for issues caused by contentious elections, such as the upcoming presidential election.

The representative for the county explained how polling sites operate at other school locations, such as in the Chester school district, sharing that a side entrance is used and that security is handled by the district.

Following the discussion, no action was taken by the board in regards to the request to adopt Central Valley Elementary School as a polling site.

Classroom temperatures

The impact of extreme heat on student learning, particularly for those with special needs, was another issue brought up at the June 12 meeting. During public comment, a concerned resident pressed the board to do more to improve temperature control in the classroom, requesting that window air-conditioning units be placed back into classrooms where most needed. She cited the accommodations made for students with special needs in other aspects of education, and suggested the same should be done for room temperature.

“Why would we not accommodate temperature? Some of these students don’t have the ability to express verbally or to even recognize the fact that they are overheated, which of course can lead to many other problems and of course interrupt the education of the day.”

Other business

During the meeting, several students were acknowledged for their academic, athletic and artistic achievements. Among them were the Monroe-Woodbury High School valedictorian and salutatorian, Julia Landres and Diya Mangatt, who were recognized by principal Dr. Elisa Soto.

“I am proud of these two young women. They exemplify what a Crusader is. They are our leaders of our district,” said Soto.

Other students recognized including Special Olympics athletes, Odyssey of the Mind participants, New York State School Music Association participants, and bus safety poster contest winners.

The board took the opportunity to thank Monroe-Woodbury Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez, who will retire from the role in August, at which time the newly appointed deputy superintendent, Dr. Tracy Norman, will take the position. The board recognized Rodriguez’s many years of service and thanked her for never backing down from a challenge.

In other personnel news, during the meeting the board shared that Michael Barone, who currently serves as assistant principal for Central Valley Elementary School, will be stepping up to the role of principal.