County accepting summer internship applications

Orange County is offering paid summer internships to residents ages 15 and older, including high school and college students. In addition to working within their assigned departments, interns will have opportunities to engage with county leadership and gain valuable insight into careers in public service.

Up to 25 positions are expected to be available in the following departments:

• County Executive’s Office • Sheriff’s Office • Office for the Aging • Community Development • County Attorney’s Office • Emergency Services • Finance • Human Resources • Information Technology • Mental Health • Probation • Real Property

“County government offers a myriad of career path opportunities, including finance, law, information technology, human services, and more,” said Orange County Supervisor Steve Neuhaus. “Last year, we saw tremendous interest in this program and positive feedback from participants. Internships are win/win, as they provide students with meaningful, hands-on experience, and our departments with talented young people who want to serve their community.”

Program details

Applicants must have completed 11th grade and be currently enrolled in a high school, college, adult education or business school program.

The program is expected to begin in late May for college students and early July for high school students, concluding when students return to school or at the end of August, whichever is later.

Interns will earn $16 per hour and work between 19 and 35 hours per week, depending on departmental needs and availability.

Applications due April 3

An application must be completed and is available at: https://shorturl.at/B4MpL.



All applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3. Positions may be filled on a rolling basis, so applicants are encouraged to submit applications as soon as possible.

Completed applications may be emailed to:employment@orangecountygov.com or hand delivered or mailed to the County Human Resources Office, 3rd Floor, County Government Center, 255 Main Street, Goshen.

Applicants will be asked to outline their interests, availability, and preferred work locations. Interns are selected based solely on the strength of their applications by a review committee of department leaders and Human Resources staff. To ensure equal opportunity, names are redacted prior to review. While prior experience is considered, a clear explanation of an applicant’s interest in public service and their preferred department(s) are equally important.

For questions about the internship program, please email employment@orangecountygov.com.