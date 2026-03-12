Congressman Pat Ryan to hold spring service academy information session

Congressman Pat Ryan will hold his spring service academy information session on Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marist University’s Dyson Center, 30 John Winslow Drive in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. The event is open to the public. Students, parents, and educators interested in learning about the service academy nomination process, meeting nomination board interviewers, or discovering other pathways to service are encouraged to attend.

“At West Point, I learned to live a life grounded in duty, honor, and service to our county. Nominating the next generation of leaders is an incredible privilege,” said Congressman Pat Ryan. “Our military is also one of our most diverse institutions. My goal is to develop an officer corps that reflects our community. This starts by reaching out to everyone in New York’s 18th Congressional District and empowering them with the information and resources to take part in the nomination process - I hope to see any young person interested in pursuing national service there.”

Dennis Palacios, a student at Monroe-Woodbury High School and attendee of the spring 2023 workshop, spoke highly of Rep. Ryan’s information sessions.

“It’s been a lifelong goal to attend a service academy. This informational event assured me that this dream remains possible. Each service academy representative was kind and encouraging. They also provided useful information on cadet life and tips to strengthen my application. Many thanks to Congressman Ryan and the service academy/ROTC representatives for hosting such an incredible event.”

Applicants to the United States Air Force, Merchant Marine, Military, and Naval academies must first receive a nomination from a member of either the U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives or can receive service connected nominations if they are currently enlisted in the U.S. Military. The U.S. Air Force, Military, and Naval Academies also accept nominations from the U.S. president and vice president. The United States Coast Guard Academy does not require a nomination. Nominated applicants then must apply to and receive an appointment from the respective U.S. Service Academy itself.

U.S. service academies provide appointees with a four-year, tuition-free undergraduate education. Graduates are then commissioned as officers in their respective military branch and serve for a minimum five-year commitment.

“Applying to a Service Academy is an involved process, so getting to meet with people familiar with that process is crucial,” said Major General (Ret.) Glenn Lesniak, service academy selection board chairman, West Point ‘76. “Plus, serving in the military is about interacting with other people. Attending a service academy fair provides that interpersonal experience and gives you a sense of culture and what to expect from people who have lived it. It’s much better than an internet search and a critical resource for anyone considering enrolling in one of our exceptional service academies.”

Congressman Ryan graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2004 and is the first West Point graduate to represent the Academy in Congress. Ryan serves on the House Armed Services Committee, which oversees the United States service academies.

Congressman Ryan’s application for candidates seeking a nomination through his office is Oct. 20. Interested constituents can find additional information on the nomination process on Congressman Ryan’s at https://shorturl.at/ncFza or by contacting his district offices at (845) 443-2930.

For more information on the service academy information session, please contact destiny.hallenbeck@mail.house.gov or call (845) 443-2930.