Christopher Hunter wins first ‘Crusader Cause for Applause’ award

The Monroe-Woodbury Central School District recently honored Christopher Hunter with its inaugural “Crusader Cause for Applause” recognition award. According to the school district, Hunter works at the school district as a building maintenance mechanic with the Buildings and Grounds Department, led by Director Andrzej Rudiak. This new recognition program was created by the school district’s Human Resources Department to recognize staff members throughout MWCSD who “demonstrate outstanding teamwork and commitment to our students and families.”

“Chris’ dedication to the school district is immeasurable. When it comes to sharing new ideas and solving problems, he is a team player who always strives to go the extra mile. For the past 18 years, Chris has shown up to work every day with a positive attitude and solid work ethic. He has developed new ideas to improve our operating equipment, which saves energy and reduces costs for the district. He is someone we can rely on for expertise in his field. He is a reliable and valued employee. On behalf of the school district, I thank him for his hard work throughout the years,” said Rudiak.