Chester. Music For Humanity seeks scholarship applicants

| 02 Apr 2025 | 11:43

    The 2025 scholarships for young, local musicians will soon be awarded, and Music for Humanity, the sponsoring group, is seeking applicants.

    The group’s total $20,000 in scholarship money will include the following:

    A grand scholarship in honor of Michael Pantaleo for $10,000.

    Runner-up, $5,000

    Four honorable mentions, $1,250 each

    To apply, visit https://musicforhumanity.org/scholarship-application/. The deadline is midnight on April 30. Winners will be announced on Saturday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. during a free performance night at Noble Coffee Roasters, 3020 Route 207, Campbell Hall.