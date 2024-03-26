Champagne bar at Woodbury Common approved

The Woodbury Village Planning Board has approved a site plan for a champagne bar at Woodbury Common. Pending the meeting of certain conditions laid out by the planning board, Bollicine & Co., which operates champagne bars at luxury retail locations around the world, plans to open at Woodbury Common.

The champagne bar would take the place of the existing Sugarfina double-kiosk and would include seating that can be utilized by Woodbury Common shoppers, a representative for the project told the board. In addition to serving champagne, the Bollicine & Co. champagne bar would offer a limited selection of such prepared foods as finger sandwiches, oysters and salads, as well as frozen items that would require re-heating.

Addressing the board, a representative of Simon Property Group, which owns Woodbury Common, acknowledged their client had addressed the concerns of the board, including ensuring the property had enough clearance for emergency vehicles. In addition, the representative shared that the client had received a temporary conditional permit from the New York State Liquor Authority.

No comments were made during the public hearing for the application.

Rushmore Estate

During the meeting, the planning board heard from the representative of a proposed amended site plan to use the existing Rushmore Estate for weddings and other celebrations.

During public comment, concerns were raised about potential noise issues caused by the events, as well as the number of attendees exceeding the maximum number permitted. Speaking on behalf of the applicant, the representative shared that the owner has offered to provide his personal number to the building inspector or anyone else who wishes to contact him with any concerns.

Although the planning board did not express any major concerns with the site plan, the application could not be approved as the applicant is seeking an exemption from the current moratorium that limits certain permits and approvals for the purpose of protecting and restricting strain on the village’s water and sewer resources.

Other business

Another public hearing was held at the meeting for the proposed site plan to change a laundromat located on Smith Clove Road into apartments. No comments were made, and the site plan was approved.

The planning board also granted an extension request for the applicant seeking preliminary approval for a six-lot subdivision located off Schunnemunk Road in Highland Mills. The representative for the applicant noted that significant funds had been exhausted on court expenses and that the extension would allow them to regroup. The planning board approved an extension until March 19, 2025.

During the meeting, the board also reviewed introductory Local Law 2 of 2024, which would authorize the village building inspector to enter a property in accordance with state law. Planning board attorney Kelly Naughton noted that the law provides something in the code for the building inspector to point to in case any concerns arise about their authority to enter property. In addition, the attorney outlined proposed changes to the law, including requiring an adult on premises when the code enforcement officer or related personnel need to enter the property.

The board agreed to draft a resolution incorporating the attorney’s comments.