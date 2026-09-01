Chabad Goshen invites families to a Kid’s Honey Cake Bake

Happy new year Orange County!

Chabad Goshen, run by Rabbi Meir and Rivkie Borenstein, is excited to invite families to a Kids’ Honey Cake Bake, a fun community-wide event in preparation for Rosh Hashanah! Children will join their parents for a hands-on baking workshop and make delicious honey cake from scratch while learning about the sweet traditions of the Jewish New Year.

The event will take place Sunday, Sept. 6, from 12–1:30 p.m. at the Chabad Jewish Center, 203 Main Street, Goshen. Cost is $10 per child, with a $36 family sponsor option. For more information about this event, as well as all high holiday services and programs at Chabad Goshen, which are open to everyone, email chabadgoshen@gmail.com. No membership or tickets needed.