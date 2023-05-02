Central Valley. The Monroe-Woodbury District Art show opens Friday, May 5

The opening reception for the District Art Show at Monroe-Woodbury High School is Friday, May 5, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The art show features Senior Art Majors’ portfolios as well as a broad range of selected artwork from grades K-12. The community will have the opportunity to see the artwork, meet the artists and celebrate the creative accomplishments of these young people.

Schedule of events

Friday, May 5

Opening reception: 5 to 8 p.m.

Empty Bowls Project: 5 p.m.

The “Empty Bowls” project is a favorite part of the Opening Reception. Ceramics students and staff have created a variety of hand-made ceramic bowls for guests to choose from and to keep as a reminder that there are always empty bowls in the world. Guests are asked to make a donation of $10. All proceeds support a local food bank.

Additional viewings in the M-W High School lobby

Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, noon to 5 p.m.