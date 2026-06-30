Celebrate Independence Day: Local festivals and events

New York

Multi-Day Events

Woodbury Liberty Celebration Series: June 6-July 4

Month-long community celebration commemorating America’s 250th anniversary with a series of events including farmers markets, live music, community gatherings, a plein air art event, pool grand opening, and a Fourth of July finale featuring fireworks, barbecue and family activities. Visit www.discoverwoodburyny.com or www.townofwoodburyny.gov. Free admission. Events held at multiple locations throughout Woodbury, including Sweet Clover Farm, The Rez at Earl Reservoir and John P. Burke Memorial Pool.

Highland Falls 4th of July Celebration: July 2-4

Three-day community celebration featuring a grand marshal announcement, bike, stroller and wagon decorating contest, fire department tug-of-war, bed races, block party with DJ Red Bottom, community cookout, kickball games, live music and family activities. Events also include a Firecracker 5K at 8 a.m., Independence Day parade at 3 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Activities held at Roe Park and Main Street, Highland Falls, NY.

Goshen Historic Track Grand Circuit Racing: July 3-5

Three-day harness racing event featuring New York County Fair Races, NY Sire Stakes competition, Landmark Stakes races, the C.K.G. Billings Trot and Hall of Fame Trot, attracting top horses, drivers and racing enthusiasts during Goshen’s Great American Weekend. Visit www.goshenhistorictrack.com. Admission required. Gates open at 11 a.m.; post time 1 p.m. Goshen Historic Track, 44 Park Place, Goshen, NY.

Red, White & Brews: July 3-5

Celebrate Independence Day weekend with special holiday menu items, new beer releases, frosé specials, and live music. Featuring a tie-dye night. Drowned Lands Brewery, 251 State School Rd., Warwick, NY.

A Salute to our Veterans: July 3-7

Honoring America’s 250th birthday and veterans. Live music performed by Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra. Free admission. Service members and veterans invited to wear military uniforms or insignia. For more information, call 845-343-8075. John F. Degnan Square, 29-37 West Main St., Middletown, NY.

Great American Weekend: July 4-5

Annual Independence Day weekend festival featuring more than 150 craft vendors, artisan goods, local businesses, live music, food vendors, children’s activities, face painting, demonstrations and community exhibits throughout the historic village center. Visit goshennychamber.com/great-american-weekend. Free admission. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Village of Goshen centered around the First Presbyterian Church, 33 Park Place, Goshen, NY.

Wednesday, July 1:

Red, White & Blue New Windsor Night: Holiday-themed concert featuring The Hype with extended performance until 9:30 p.m. Celebrates America’s 250th anniversary; attendees encouraged to wear red, white and blue. 6 p.m. (market opens), 7 p.m. (concert). New Windsor Town Hall Lawn, 555 Union Ave., New Windsor, NY. 845-565-7750.

Stars & Stripes Celebration: Fireworks display at dark with music by DJ Echo beginning at 7 p.m. Free event; attendees encouraged to bring chairs. 7-10 p.m. Fancher Davidge Park, 130 Lake Ave., Middletown, NY.

Thursday, July 2:

Warwick Food Truck Festival: Community festival featuring food trucks, live music, beverages and family-friendly activities, with proceeds benefiting local charitable organizations. Visit www.warwickfoodtruckfestival.com. Admission required. 4-9 p.m. Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road, Warwick, NY.

Food Truck & Fireworks Festival: Independence Day celebration featuring over 25 food trucks, live music, family activities and a fireworks display over Point Peter. Visit www.pjfoodtruckfireworks.org. Admission required. 5-10 p.m. Riverside Park, 4th St., Port Jervis, NY.

Highland Falls 4th of July Celebration: Features grand marshal announcement, bike, stroller and wagon decorating contest, and fire department tug-of-war. Entertainment includes live music by Uncanny Earworms. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Roe Park, Highland Falls, NY.

Friday, July 3:

Washingtonville Food, Fire and Fun Festival: Annual Fourth of July celebration featuring a food truck festival, live music, family activities and a fireworks finale honoring the community’s Independence Day festivities. Visit www.washingtonvillenyevents.com. Free admission. 5-10 p.m. Vern Allen Park, Ahern Boulevard, Washingtonville, NY.

Highland Falls 4th of July Celebration: Block party on Main Street featuring DJ Red Bottom, plus bed races, community cookout, music and kickball games. 5-8:30 p.m. Main Street and Roe Park, Highland Falls, NY.

Sugar Loaf Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday – Voices of Liberty: Community celebration featuring an original 45-minute live production highlighting the nation’s founding, Revolutionary War history, and Sugar Loaf’s local role in early American history. Includes music, dance, storytelling and a professional cast. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic food. Rain date July 5 at 5:30 p.m. Time not listed. Sugar Loaf Crossing, 1405 Kings Hwy., Chester, NY. 201-988-8865.

Village of Monroe Independence Day Celebration: Annual Independence Day celebration featuring vendors, live concert, drone show and fireworks over the Millponds. Visit www.villageofmonroe.org for more information. Free admission. 6-11 p.m. Rain date July 10. Millponds, 7 Stage Road, Monroe, NY.

Saturday, July 4:

LEGOLAND New York Red, White & BOOM!: Full day of themed entertainment including live music, character experiences, patriotic LEGO building activities, food specials and a fireworks spectacular finale. Visit www.legoland.com/new-york for more information. Admission required. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. LEGOLAND New York Resort, One LEGOLAND Blvd., Goshen, NY.

Independence Day 250 at New Windsor Cantonment: Historic Independence Day commemoration featuring living history demonstrations, colonial reenactments, children’s activities, and interpretive programming at the Revolutionary War site. Visit www.friendsofnewwindsorcantonment.org for more information. Free admission. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. New Windsor Cantonment State Historic Site, 374 Temple Hill Road, New Windsor, NY.

Greenwood Lake Celebration: Parade begins at 11 a.m. along Windermere Ave., with a bed race to follow. Local community organizations, businesses, families, and veterans are invited to participate and wear red, white and blue. Annual Independence Day fireworks display over Greenwood Lake featuring a lakeside viewing experience from multiple public access points around the village begin at 9 p.m. Greenwood Lake Village Park, Windermere Ave. and waterfront viewing areas, Greenwood Lake, NY.

Pennsylvania

Multi-Day Events:

PEEC Family Camp Fourth of July Weekend: July 3-5

A weekend of hiking, exploring, and learning at the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area. Family camp includes lodging, meals, and programming and activities from the Pocono Environmental Education Center. Tickets available to purchase online at peec.org.

Saturday, June 27:

Forest250 Family Fun Day: Celebration includes frag presentation, museum and forest tours, music, refreshments, scavenger hunt, and more. Admission is free. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Grey Towers National Historic Site, 151 Grey Towers Dr., Milford, PA.

Saturday, July 4:

Pike County Semi-Quincentennial Parade: Parade starting at Ann St. Park, left on to Hartford St., left on to Broad St., right on to High St. with a closing ceremony to follow on the Milford Community House lawn with live music. Visit www.pikepa.org/250 for more information. Noon. Milford, PA.

Hawley Parade and Picnic: Independence Day celebration featuring a community parade along Main Avenue followed by a picnic in Bingham Park with free hot dogs, live music and family-friendly activities. Free admission. 12-3 p.m. Hawley, PA.

Lake Wallenpaupack Celebration: Independence Day celebration marking America’s 250th anniversary featuring arts and crafts vendors, live music including a Bruce Springsteen tribute band, food trucks, tiki boat tours and a fireworks display over the lake. Admission required. 2-4 p.m. Silver Birches Resort, 205 Route 507, Hawley, PA.

New Jersey

Multi-Day Events:

Newton 250th Anniversary House Decorating Contest: June 25-July 2

The Town of Newton hosts a Red, White and Blue house decorating contest in celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary. Homes must be decorated by June 25, judging takes place June 26, and the winner will be announced July 2. A $250 grand prize will be awarded. Register by emailing marketing@newtontownhall.com. Town of Newton, Newton, NJ.

Red, White and Boom Weekend: July 3-4

Celebrate with back-to-back nights of fireworks expected to be the biggest show in Miners’ history. Tickets available at scminers.com. Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta, NJ.

Our Lady of the Lake Parish Carnival: July 7-11

Annual parish carnival featuring rides for all ages, games with prizes, food and treats, and family-friendly activities bringing together parishioners and the local community for summer fun and fellowship. Admission required. Our Lady of the Lake Parish, 294 Sparta Ave., Sparta, NJ.

Saturday, June 27:

Borough of Franklin 250 Anniversary Celebration: Franklin’s celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary includes vendors, food trucks, live music, family activities, and fireworks at dusk. Events start at noon. The Pond, 6 Corkjill Rd., Franklin, NJ. Celebration

Bloomingdale 250 Anniversary Celebration: Celebration includes food trucks, live music, and finishes with fireworks. Event starts at 6 p.m. Walter T. Bergen School, 225 Glenwild Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ

Friday, July 3:

Borough of Hamburg America 250 Celebration: Community Independence Day event featuring live music by October Rose, food trucks, games, a dunk tank and family-friendly activities. 4-8 p.m. Hamburg Park, 60 Gingerbread Castle Road, Hamburg, NJ.

St. Mortiz Grill & Bar Dinner and Fireworks: Reserve a spot at St. Mortiz Biergarten for a four-course dinner and firework show over Lake Mohawk. 9 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, NJ. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 973-729-5677.

Lake Mohawk Fireworks: The Lake Mohawk fireworks can be seen at multiple locations in Sparta. Lake Mohawk Country Club holds their own private viewing for members and guests. Additionally, fireworks can be seen from Mohawk Avenue School field at 18 Mohawk Ave and other locations around Mohawk Lake.

Saturday, July 4:

Vernon Community Fireworks Day: Fireworks on the lawn with live music, vendors, bounce houses, and lawn games. Food available at Biergarten and other resort eateries. $20 admission. 6-10 p.m. Great Lawn outside of the Red Tail Lodge at Mountain Creek Resort, 200 NJ-94, Vernon, NJ.

Sparta Independence Day Parade: The Sparta Township 4th of July Parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on East Shore Trail. The parade ends at Dyksta Park with post-parade festivities including parade awards, a DJ, kid’s crafts, and refreshments. Sparta, NJ.

Lafayette Flag Raising Ceremony: Honoring the country’s 250th birthday with a flag raising ceremony at Lafayette Pond Park, Lafayette Rd., Lafayette Township, NJ.

Saturday, July 11:

Living History Day at Dey Mansion: Revolutionary War reenactment at the Dey Mansion Grounds, 199 Totowa Rd., Wayne, NJ. Actors portray American Revolutionary soldiers for an interactive experience that explores what it was like to serve during the American Revolution. Event is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, July 18:

Sussex Borough and Wantage Township Celebration: Patriotic parade at 2 p.m. followed by festivities at Woodbourne Park at 3 p.m. with food trucks, ice cream, music and a fireworks finale. Rain date July, 19. 145 Sherman Ridge Rd, Wantage, NJ