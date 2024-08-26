Catholic Charities offering addiction services as part of Overdose Awareness Day

Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan & Ulster will be recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day at its locations in Goshen, Middletown, Monticello, Newburgh and Port Jervis between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.

During the open houses, individuals struggling with addiction and those who care about them can speak with a certified recovery peer advocate and be connected with experienced substance abuse clinicians. Free Narcan training and kits and other harm reduction supplies will be available as will treatment information. There will also be opportunities to memorialize loved ones lost to overdose.

Catholic Charities provides an Office of Addiction Services and Supports-approved outpatient program for people struggling with alcohol, drugs, and other substances. Multiple levels of treatment are available for adults and adolescents. Services include outpatient treatment and recovery support for individuals and families, medication-assisted treatment, peer advocacy, harm reduction, and referrals to food and shelter assistance. Catholic Charities provides help for people in need regardless of religion, ability to pay, or insurance status.

Locations

• Goshen – 27 Matthews St.

• Middletown – 305 North St.

• Monticello – 396 Broadway

• Newburgh – 280 Broadway

• Port Jervis – 150 Pike St.

To learn more, call 845-794-8080 at extension 4357 or visit cccsos.org.