Capelli Sports Complex continues to expand and ‘break down barriers for people of all ages and abilities’

Capelli Sport, a global brand known for its sports apparel and equipment, opened an expansive sports complex in Chester off Route 94. The 25.8 acre site currently offers two soccer fields and a 65,000 square-foot recreational space.

Capelli Sports Complex plans to continue expanding, building out additional fields and courts through 2024. The site will provide various indoor and outdoor recreational space, including four outdoor soccer fields, two baseball fields, sand volleyball courts, two indoor soccer fields and two basketball courts. Fields for various grass sports such as lacrosse, flag football and field hockey, and hard courts for pickleball, volleyball and more will also be available.

‘Roots programs’

The expansive complex plans to offer programs for athletes of all ages, from “Roots programs” for children from 6 to 48 months old, to youth trainings and soccer leagues. It will be home field to local youth clubs, and will also provide space for tournaments, camps, and group rentals.

Soccer Club

Entrepreneur George Altirs runs Capelli Sports Complex. A lifelong soccer fan, Altirs was born in Mejdlaya in North Lebanon. His devotion to the game of soccer, along with a desire to provide opportunities to young people, led him to create the Cedar Stars Academy (CSA) Youth Soccer Club in 2011.

Altirs grew CSA from a small club, to multiple branches throughout the United States, Denmark and Ghana.

The soccer club is affiliated with two MLS Next (youth Major League Soccer) Academy branches in Bergen and Monmouth counties.

In support of CSA and player development, Altirs transformed one of his properties into an indoor soccer training facility in South Hackensack, N.J., known as the “Capelli Sport Center.”

The facility is home to hundreds of young players who are personally sponsored by Altirs through the Altirs Foundation.

Community

Community is at the heart of everything at The Capelli Sport Complex, Altirs said.

“We designed, located and built this state-of-the-art facility so people can come together and enjoy an environment that’s fun, safe and inclusive” Altirs said. “We aim to help young people along a path to stardom, while also creating memories that will stay with them for life. That’s why we have invested so heavily in our new Capelli Sport Chester complex.

When it’s finished,” he added, “there will be nowhere better to play countless sports, meet friends, socialize and make memories.

“We’re breaking down barriers for people of all ages and abilities. It’s a big reason why our facilities are so popular with the community, and why people keep coming back for more, our mission is to bring communities together through sport.”