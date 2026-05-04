Candidate Q&A: Michelle Watch for TUFSD Board of Education

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for Tuxedo Union Free School District Board of Education because I believe in an educational system for all students that promotes excellence in education in the service of students and fiscal responsibility in the service of taxpayers.

The district is entering an era of remarkable growth, with hundreds of new families moving into our district over the next several years. We must manage this growth responsibly, and I can do just that. As a public school teacher in Westchester with over a decade of experience in the classroom, I know what it takes to build and implement top-notch programming that will attract and retain students. I am also intimately familiar with how monies can best be spent efficiently and effectively to promote educational success in a budget-friendly manner.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

My focus will be squarely on managing the district’s spending to ensure every dollar spent improves student outcomes and, by extension, property values for all Tuxedo taxpayers. The district has not managed its money responsibly for many years. It is time for a fresh voice and a new perspective. I will work to grow our academic, athletic and artistic programs in a cost-effective manner using evidence-based tools. For example, we must refocus our STEM initiatives. As a former computer analyst, I know firsthand the importance of developing key technical competencies at a young age. Introducing more STEM programming at GGM and continuing to offer high quality coursework and internship opportunities at GFB will prepare our children for the new economy.

Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position.

As a Tuxedo resident, homeowner, parent, and current Westchester educator, with decades of experience in education, I am proudly ready to serve the Tuxedo community with conviction. Our district has a bright future if our resources are managed responsibly. I was born and raised in Orange County, New York, and I know firsthand how a flourishing public school system is a rising tide that lifts all boats.