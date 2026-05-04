Candidate Q&A: Joe Rickard for TUFSD Board of Education

Why are you running for the Tuxedo Union Free School District Board of Education?

The Tuxedo School District stands at a pivotal moment. New families from the Tuxedo Reserve are on the horizon, bringing exciting growth and the promise of a stronger, more vibrant community. Everyone in Tuxedo wants outstanding schools that prepare our children for success.

Yet, right now, spending is rising faster than enrollment, budgets have faced repeated voter rejection, and financial pressures are mounting. Without careful, experienced leadership, we risk higher taxes, strained resources, and outcomes that fall short of what our students deserve.

We need proven leadership that puts students first while protecting our taxpayers.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Improve Reading, Math, and Science scores in grades three through eight, building the foundational skills our students need to thrive. Fully utilize the $50,000 expert study grant received in 2025 to identify real options, deliver independent financial analysis, and guide wise decisions. Ensure new tax revenue from Tuxedo Reserve is properly directed into reserves to support incoming students – not absorbed into current operations.

Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position.

[I am] a 25-year resident [who] has the unique blend of experience, perspective, and independence our district needs right now.

A successful business executive at major corporations, former high school and college educator, high school coach, and president of Intellective Solutions (a corporate and vocational training company), [I] understand both education and fiscal responsibility. [I] hold an MBA from Hofstra University and a Master’s in Secondary Education from St. John’s University.

As a proud Tuxedo father and grandfather - and a former school board president - [I have] already demonstrated [my] commitment. [I] has fought to control costs, protect academic quality, and keep the focus where it belongs on our students.

[I am] ready to step up again to restore fiscal discipline, implement smart strategic planning, and deliver a strong, full academic program that prepares every child for the future - without unnecessary tax increases.