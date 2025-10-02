C.A.R.E.S. Van to make local stops this month

Congressman Pat Ryan (D, NY-18) announced that his mobile office - the Constituent Advocacy Resources Empowerment Services (C.A.R.E.S.) Van - will stop in both Highland Mills and Harriman on Oct. 14, 2025.

The C.A.R.E.S. Van, staffed by a team of highly-trained caseworkers, aims to bring direct assistance with federal agencies to Hudson Valley families right in their own communities.

“The harms that have impacted our Hudson Valley community over the last several months have been immense. From Social Security office closures to health care uncertainty to food bank cuts, my team has been laser-focused on delivering the direct relief, support, and answers Hudson Valley families deserve,” Ryan, who has represented New York’s 18th congressional district since 2023, said. “Especially amid the uncertainty, we are acting with the care and urgency the moment requires. Whether you need help navigating your Social Security benefits, are worried about losing access to your health care, or have questions about the major slashes in federal grants and how to find new funding, my team is all-hands-on-deck to help however we can in every corner of the Hudson Valley.”

The C.A.R.E.S. Van team will listen to community members and offer assistance with federal programs and benefits including Social Security; Veterans Affairs (VA); Medicare; Medicaid; federal student loans; federal grants for local governments, small businesses, organizations, and households; IRS taxes and tax returns; passports; immigration services; military records and awards; the Office of Personnel for federal workers; connecting with Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) and the military community in the Hudson Valley; U.S. Service Academy nominations, and more.

According to an Oct. 2 press release, Ryan and his team have visited every community in the district and recently surpassed securing over $40 million in casework assistance for district constituents.

The C.A.R.E.S. Van will make a stop at Woodbury Village Hall, 455 Route 32 in Highland Mills from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. From 2 to 4 p.m., the van will park at Harriman Village Hall, 1 Church St. in Harriman.