C.A.R.E.S. Van returns to Monroe

Congressman Pat Ryan’s (D-18) Constituent Advocacy Resources Empowerment Services (C.A.R.E.S.) van will return to Monroe on February 8 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Monroe Village Hall (7 Stage Road).

The van includes a staff member from the Congressman’s team that can assist constituents of NY-18 in accessing earned benefits, such as Veterans’ Affairs benefits and Social Security, federal grant funding, passports and visas, immigration and naturalization services, and issues with federal agencies, such as the Internal Revenue Service.