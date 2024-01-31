x
C.A.R.E.S. Van returns to Monroe

Monroe. The van will feature a representative from Rep. Pat Ryan’s office who will offer help naviagting various federal services.

| 31 Jan 2024 | 10:46
    Congressman Pat Ryan’s (D-18) Constituent Advocacy Resources Empowerment Services (C.A.R.E.S.) van.
Congressman Pat Ryan’s (D-18) Constituent Advocacy Resources Empowerment Services (C.A.R.E.S.) van will return to Monroe on February 8 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Monroe Village Hall (7 Stage Road).

The van includes a staff member from the Congressman’s team that can assist constituents of NY-18 in accessing earned benefits, such as Veterans’ Affairs benefits and Social Security, federal grant funding, passports and visas, immigration and naturalization services, and issues with federal agencies, such as the Internal Revenue Service.