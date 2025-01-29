Breeana Quinones wins ‘Crusader Cause for Applause’ honor

The Monroe-Woodbury Central School District recently named Smith Clove Elementary School secretary Breeana Quinones as the latest recipient of the school district’s “Crusader Cause for Applause” award.

The school described Quinones as caring, patient, helpful and reliable. She has worked for the District since 2021.

Quinones was nominated by Smith Clove Principal Dr. Christine Arlt, who said, “Bree is an exceptionally positive person who consistently goes above and beyond to assist children, families, faculty, administration and colleagues districtwide. Her demeanor creates a caring tone throughout the building. She builds strong relationships with faculty, children and families, which helps earn our families’ and children’s trust.”