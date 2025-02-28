Board raises safety concerns about Shops at Woodbury construction

After previous delays and contentions with the applicant, the Woodbury Planning Board on February 21 approved the draft resolution for modifications to the Shops at Woodbury in Central Valley.

When the applicant was last before the board, Chairperson Christopher Gerver called out the applicant representatives for what he felt was a drawn-out process of trying to move the application along. He also criticized them for making modifications before checking in with the board or other authorities for the necessary approvals.

During the recent meeting, the board raised concerns about safety issues during construction and how that would impact the operations of current businesses. As part of the approval process, the board suggested that certain operations be completed during off hours or having the Starbucks in the location shut down drive-throughs while construction occurs. Limits to construction activity would also be at the discretion of the building inspector.

While discussing the project, there was some contention over the requirement for Belgian block over concrete, which prompted the representative to speak out in defense of his client. The representative noted the large financial investment the developer had made and his desire to partner with the village. Gerver agreed that the developer was one of the easier ones he has worked with. As part of the draft resolution, the board agreed to a compromise of having Belgian block along the entrance way as a matter of curb appeal.

Other business

At the meeting, the board also approved the draft resolution for proposed single-family dwellings within a previously approved subdivision on Hallock Court in Highland Mills, as well as Woodbury Café to be located in the former Dunkin Donuts at a service station on Route 32 in Central Valley.