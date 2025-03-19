Board, Library disagree on Story Walk location

The Monroe Free Library, represented by Executive Director Amanda Piekart Primiano, came before the Monroe Village Board on March 18, claiming the trustees did not understand how much the community valued the library.

Citing the increased demand for library services and programming, Primiano questioned why little action was taken regarding the story walk proposed to the board in November. The Story Walk, which Primiano proposed to be placed in Airplane Park, would include 16 displays, each featuring a section of a picture book.

Primiano asked the board to move the project forward and wondered about their hesitation to do so.

“I’m here tonight to ask who would be against promoting literacy when the average person only reads one book a year? Who would be against family time outside with no screens, when the average kid spends six hours on a day on a screen? Who would be against providing a free asset at no cost to the taxpayer or the village when there’s a unique opportunity to provide something unique that this community doesn’t have that can be enjoyed at least three seasons out of the year?”

Primiano added that if the board did not want to go forward with the Story Walk, she would like to close the matter and use their grant funds for other opportunities that don’t involve collaborating with the village.

Trustee Andrew Ferraro emphasized his objection to placing the Story Walk in Airplane Park. He spoke about the planned upgrade to the playground and how the intention is for it to be an inclusive place for kids to run around and enjoy themselves. He suggested many children would not be able to enjoy the Story Walk if it were at Airplane Park and offered to discuss Crane Park or Smith’s Clove Park as alternatives.

Trustee Debbie Behringer and Monroe Village Mayor Neil Dwyer shared their support for the library. Dwyer noted the village’s efforts toward continuing their relationship, including improving walkability to the library. He agreed with Ferraro that Crane Park could serve as a better location for the Story Walk and suggested that the planned path around the water’s edge might be a good fit.

Primiano expressed her concerns about safety and said she was open to discussing the matter further with the board.