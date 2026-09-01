Beit Sefer welcomes new and returning students at Opening Day and family BBQ

Celebrate the start of a joyful new year at Beit Sefer!

Beit Sefer will welcome families for its Opening Day and BBQ on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. at Beit Kulanu, 13 Roosevelt Avenue in Florida, N.Y. The event will give families an opportunity to meet teachers, connect with each other and learn more about the school.

What is Beit Sefer?

Beit Sefer is a Reform Jewish school serving students from Pre-K through tenth grade that helps children strengthen Jewish identity and build friendships while learning about holidays, Israel, mitzvot, and Hebrew for grades 3–7.

Classes are held on Sundays, with Hebrew studies offered on Tuesdays. Membership is not required to enroll; however, families who are members of Beit Kulanu receive a discounted tuition rate.

For more information, contact Beit Sefer at beitsefer18@gmail.com.