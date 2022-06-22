Aquatic invasion by Eurasian Watermilfoil plant is being rebuffed

Information about eradicating Eurasian Watermilfoil, an invasive aquatic plant, was presented last June to Village and Town of Tuxedo water customers by Village Lakes Manager, A.J. Reyes. The Village Board then voted unanimously in favor of authorizing Mayor David McFadden to sign an agreement allowing the use of ProcellaCOR in Tuxedo Lake, Pond #3, and Wee Wah Lake to eliminate the green invader.

ProcellaCOR is approved for use in reservoirs by the D.E.C. and E.P.A. In 2017, the Environmental Protection Agency approved ProcellaCOR, a next-generation aquatic herbicide that selectively targets milfoil and is applied at staggeringly low dosage rates (5-7 parts per billion). According to the Environmental Protection Agency, ProcellaCOR has no drinking water impacts, no contact recreation impacts, and has no impacts on fish or other aquatic life. It has been applied in 30 lakes in New York State and more than 100 throughout the Northeast.

The Village has obtained all Permits and began eradication in Tuxedo Lake last Thursday. Boiling drinking water is not necessary. The treatment occurs in the lakes, not in the drinking water, which is made potable at the water treatment plant and stored in large water storage tanks. Out of an abundance of caution, Tuxedo Lake, Pond No.:3, and Wee Wah Lake wereclosed to all boating and water activities on Thursday, June 23.