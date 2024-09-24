Annual golf outing raises $7,500

The Woodbury Community Association held its 28th Annual Golf Outing on Friday, September 13 at the Monroe Country Club. According to the organizers, the event raised $7,500. The money will be used in the Monroe-Woodbury area to support community outreach initiatives and for scholarships awarded to Monroe-Woodbury graduating seniors.

“The Woodbury Community Association would like to express their gratitude to all of their sponsors for contributing to the success of the event,” the association said in its announcement.

The golf event’s winning foursome included Steve Murray, Brendon Baker, Chris Wendt, and Tom Hood.