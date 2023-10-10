Annual Golf for Charity Outing raises $63k for community programs

Not even wet, soggy conditions and a rain delay could dampen the enthusiasm of Catholic Charities’ intrepid golfers at the recent Golf for Charity outing, hosted at West Hill Country Club in Middletown.

The 17th annual event raised $63,000 in support of Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan and Ulster’s programs in the community, including emergency food and shelter assistance, addiction prevention, treatment and recovery support, and immigration legal services.

The 2023 golf outing committee was chaired by Catholic Charities’ board member and Goshen resident, Tom Larsen, a senior vice president of government and public relations for Mediacom Communications.

“So much time and effort go into the planning of our Golf for Charity Outing each year,” Larsen said. “We didn’t want to let rain keep us from a great day of golfing for a cause. We are so grateful to the West Hills team, our staff and volunteers and the many golfers who braved the weather and stuck it out for a fun day, good food and awesome prizes! Together, we raised much-needed funds to support Catholic Charities’ mission to provide help and create hope for our neighbors in need.”

Mediacom Communications signed on as the outing’s top sponsor. They were joined by other lead sponsors Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York and EPIC Insurance Brokers as well as a myriad of smaller sponsors.

Prizes were awarded during the post-golf festivities.

Winning the top spot for women was the foursome of Mary Bonura, Jeannie Tomita, Lori Ransom, and Carla Mancino. For the men, the Chartwell Strategy Group foursome of David Tamasi, Richard Cignarella, Gus Steiger, and Gus Steiger Jr. took home the top prize.

Mary Juliano and Joe Michulski were winners of the longest drive contest and Janet Grahn and Joe Ferdullo earned top honors in the closest to the pin contest. Each winner received gift certificates to the West Hills Pro Shop.

Catholic Charities’ next fundraiser is the annual Goshen Christmas House Tour on Saturday, Dec. 2. Tickets will be on sale this fall at cccsos.org or by contacting Kristin Jensen at 845-294-5124, ext. 1005 / kristin.jensen@cccsos.org. Catholic Charities is recruiting for houses to be featured on the tour, which will offer inside and outside lights options.

For more information, visit cccsos.org.