American Legion Post 488 seeks turkey, ham donations

American Legion Post 488 in Monroe is again looking for the community’s involvement to help needy veterans make their own Thanksgiving dinners by donating turkeys, turkey breasts, or hams to the organization.

Past Commander Marty Currid says that many folks who have served don’t have enough food for their pantries, let alone for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Currid said many people donate the free turkeys, turkey breasts, and hams that they earn at ShopRite through ShopRite points.

Donors can stop by the American Legion Hall at 532 Lakes Rd, Monroe, after 2 p.m. any day from now through Nov. 25 with their donations.

The American Legion added, “In anticipation of your generosity, please accept our sincere thanks and good wishes to all at this very special time of year.”