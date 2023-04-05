Albany. ‘Local Roads Matter’ lobby day highlights need for funding

The New York State County Highway Superintendents Association and the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways returned to Albany earlier this month after a three year hiatus due to the pandemic for the “Local Roads Matter” lobby day.

Town of Monroe Highway Superintendent James “Pat” Patterson attended the event, stressing the importance of increased funding at the state level to ensure our local roadway infrastructure needs are addressed.

Collectively, the highway superintendents are requesting the upcoming state budget include increasing the CHIPS program by $200 million to $779 million, increasing the Extreme Winter Recovery funding by $70 million to $170 million, continued support for the BRIDGE-NY program at $200 million annually, maintaining support for the PAVE-NY program at $150 million, as well as the continuation of $100 million of annual funding to the State Touring Route program.