A look at George F. Baker’s Foundations in STEM course

George F. Baker High School recently shared a bit about its new course: Freshman Foundations in STEM, which combines art and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) principles. Students design creative concepts in art and bring them to life in the GFB STEM Lab, the school district explained.

Recently, art teacher Michelle Foligno and STEM advisor Marco Margotta teamed up to lead ninth graders in a project that the school says “took hands-on learning to new heights.” Using everyday materials like popsicle sticks, spoons, and cardboard, students worked together to engineer mini catapults. They then spread out across the room to test their creations, launching marbles, binder clips, and anything else they could find.

Students explored the physics of motion, applying math, problem-solving, and creativity to explore how weight affects the height and distance of their projectiles.

“By combining art and STEM, this innovative class empowers ninth graders to engineer, experiment, and excel,” the school district said. “Who knew popsicle sticks and spoons could launch such incredible discoveries?”