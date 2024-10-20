42nd Annual Craft and Artisan Food Fair coming Nov. 3

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Eagle Valley Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting its 42nd Annual Craft Fair — an indoor event featuring a variety of home and gift items created by local artisans. The fair also includes artisan foods and specialty retail/boutique items. The show will be held on Sunday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Firehouse at 14 Scott Mine Road, Tuxedo.

The venue offers two large, handicapped-accessible rooms which allow customers to easily browse the entire event. There is no admission fee, free coffee is offered throughout the day and refreshments will be available for purchase.

For more information, email LadiesAuxEVFC@yahoo.com or call 845-753-2851.